Wrong-way driver arrested in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges after driving the wrong way, hitting multiple cars and injuring a police officer Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says around 10 p.m. they got a call in the 2000 block of S Westnedge Avenue for a vehicle driving south in a northbound lane.

Officers found 4 cars that were damaged, and two drivers had minor injuries. Witnesses identified the suspect, a 19-year-old Mattawan resident.

Police say an officer received injuries during the arrest of the suspect.

The 19-year-old is facing Operating While Intoxicated and Assaulting a Police Officer charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

