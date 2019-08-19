Would-be robber targets Kalamazoo bank

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are looking for the person who tried to rob a bank off West Main Street.

The crime happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Huntington Bank located at 4300 W. Main Street, between South Drake and Nichols roads in the city’s Westwood neighborhood.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is handling the case. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the would-be robber.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.