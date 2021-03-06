Worker’s leg trapped in Kalamazoo-area car wash conveyor

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker sustained a leg injury Saturday afternoon after getting stuck in some of the machinery at a Kalamazoo-area car wash.

It happened at Sparkle Buggy Car Wash on Sprinkle Road south of the I-94 Business Loop in Comstock Township. Comstock Township Fire and Rescue says its crews were called there around 3:45 p.m.

Emergency responders found the worker’s leg was caught in the conveyor system. It took about 20 minutes to get it out.

The worker was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.