Woman takes plea deal in concealing mom’s death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has admitted to hiding the death of her mother, whose body was found on her own Calhoun County property last year.

Marcia Lutz pleaded guilty to felony concealing the death of an individual. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a misdemeanor count of failing to report the discovery of a dead body was dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

In January of last year, investigators found the body of Lutz’s mother Phyllis Lutz, 74, buried outside her home on 4 Mile Road in Leroy Township, south of Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by Phyllis Lutz’s church friends, who said they hadn’t seen or heard from her since September. Authorities believe Phyllis Lutz, who had medical problems, died around that time.

Her daughter was charged with concealing the death in June 2019.

Lutz also faces an embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing some $38,000 from First Christian Church near Battle Creek.