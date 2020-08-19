Woman shot in Kalamazoo; no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot by people trying to force their way into her vehicle.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called to a hospital around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the woman showed up with a gunshot wound.

She told police the incident happened on E Paterson Street, west of Riverview Drive. Several suspects forced their way into her vehicle.

During the struggle, one of them fired a shot, which hit the woman, according to a KDPS news release.

The 28-year-old victim is stable at the hospital, the release said.

Police were not able to get a description of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.