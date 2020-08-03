Woman sentenced in shooting that injured man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a shooting that injured a man near Kalamazoo will serve time in prison.

Jennifer Coelho, 43, was sentenced on Monday and could serve more than 40 years in prison.

The shooting happened Jan. 20 at an apartment complex in Oshtemo Township. One person, 47-year-old Robert Robinson, was injured.

Coelho was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms. She will get credit for the 196 days she already served in jail on the firearms charge.

Two other charges were dismissed under the terms of the plea agreement.