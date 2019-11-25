Woman sentenced for stealing from Kzoo Co. inmates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who stole from jail inmates should not have to serve jail time herself.

In a Kalamazoo County courtroom Monday, Marcie Copeland was sentenced to a year of probation.

“You violated the public trust,” Judge Gary Giguere told Copeland in handing down her sentence. “If it were not for your agreement with the prosecutor that binds me to not send you to jail, I would send you to jail. Not because of what it would do to you, but because of the message it would send and the deterrent effect it would have on others that are employed in a position of public trust.”

“Do not come back on a probation violation because then I won’t be bound by anything,” he warned her.

Copeland was fired from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in May and charged in July. In October, she pleaded guilty to a count of embezzlement. Authorities say she stole about $20,000 meant for inmates’ commissary accounts and bond payments dating back to June 2018.

She has already paid full restitution.