Woman pleads to Oshtemo Twp. shooting that wounded man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of shooting and injuring a man near Kalamazoo in January has entered into a plea agreement.

Jennifer Coelho, 43, pleaded guilty at a Tuesday pretrial hearing to assault with intent to murder and a weapons charge. Two other charges were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

The shooting happened Jan. 20 at an apartment complex on Coddington Lane off of 11th Street south of W KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township. One person, 47-year-old Robert Robinson, was injured.

Coelho’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.