Woman killed in Kzoo hit-and-run ID’d; suspect sought

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash on Ada Street near N. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. (April 27, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has released the name of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say an SUV hit 46-year-old Anita McClendan on Ada Street near N. Westnedge Avenue around 9:42 p.m. Monday.

McClendan was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

Friends of the victim created a small memorial for the woman near where she was hit.

Officers now say the woman was walking in the road and was not using a cross walk. They also say because of that, had the driver stopped, the person would likely have not faced any criminal charges.

Investigators say the vehicle was heading westbound on Ada Street and does not appear to have been driving at excessive speeds.

The vehicle is described as a newer black or dark color SUV. Officers believe at least two people were inside. The front seat passenger was described as a female with a ponytail and glasses.

KDPS is asking anyone in the vehicle or witnesses to come forward. If you have information that can help investigators, call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.