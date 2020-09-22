Woman killed, 2 hurt in Calhoun Co. crash

A fire truck blocks M-37, south of Cole Road in Bedford Township after a fatal crash (September 21, 2020)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman is dead and two other people are hurt after a crash in Calhoun County Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on M-37 near Cole Road in Bedford Township, near the Barry-Calhoun County line.

Battle Creek police, who patrol the township, tell News 8 two vehicles collided head-on. A 57-year-old Battle Creek woman was killed.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

M-37 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up and investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police believe speed was involved, based on witness accounts. The crash is under investigation.