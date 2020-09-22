Woman killed, 2 hurt in Calhoun Co. crash

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A fire truck blocks M-37, south of Cole Road in Bedford Township after a fatal crash (September 21, 2020)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman is dead and two other people are hurt after a crash in Calhoun County Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on M-37 near Cole Road in Bedford Township, near the Barry-Calhoun County line.

Battle Creek police, who patrol the township, tell News 8 two vehicles collided head-on. A 57-year-old Battle Creek woman was killed.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

M-37 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up and investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police believe speed was involved, based on witness accounts. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links