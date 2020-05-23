Woman injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 44-year-old woman is expected to survive after being shot in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning, police say.

According to authorities, officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hays Park Avenue in reference to a shooting. When police arrived they found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her side. The woman provided a suspect description along with a vehicle description which helped police find the shooter.

Portage Public Safety found the vehicle and quickly detained the driver and others in the vehicle. The passenger was found to be the suspect and when the vehicle was searched, a gun was found.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, and outstanding warrants.