Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a hit and run in the city of Kalamazoo late Friday evening.

Officers arrived around 11:08 p.m. near the intersection of W North St and Elm St to find a 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo who was hit by a vehicle.

After officers provided aid, the woman was taken to a local area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle who hit the woman fled the scene and has yet to be found.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.