Woman injured after armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who struck a woman in the head and face with the butt of a gun and fled with her purse Saturday night.

Authorities said around 9:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oak Street near Wheaton Avenue where the victim was walking in the area and the suspect approached her, hitting the victim in the head and face with the bottom of the handgun.

The suspect then fled with the victims pursue, running south on Oaks Street. Officers set up a perimeter and used a police K9 to track the suspect but were unsuccessful, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital with injuries sustained from the armed robbery.

Officers said the suspect was described as a male, 5’6”-5’10”, weighing 150 lbs. with a line of hair along the chin. He was wearing black pants and a grey jacket armed with a dark semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.