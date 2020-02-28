Woman gets probation for hiding mom’s death, embezzlement

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated Marcia Lutz received prison sentences. She actually received probation sentences. We regret the error, which has been corrected.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County woman who admitted to covering up her mother’s death will not serve any time in prison.

Marcia Lutz was sentenced Friday to three years of probation for felony concealing the death of an individual and three years of probation for felony embezzlement. The sentences will run concurrently.

Authorities say she hid the death of her mother Phyllis Lutz, 74, whose body was found buried outside her home south of Battle Creek in January 2019. Phyllis Lutz, who had medical problems, is believed to have died the previous September.

In the embezzlement case, authorities said Marcia Lutz took about $38,000 from First Christian Church near Battle Creek.

She pleaded guilty to both charges in January of this year.