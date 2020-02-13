Closings & Delays
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

Woman convicted of murder, arson in man’s death

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Melissa Morgan

A June 20, 2019 booking photo of Melissa Morgan. (Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County jury has convicted a woman of killing a man whose body was found following a house fire.

Melissa Sue Morgan was found guilty Thursday of felony murder and first-degree arson.

Thirty-one-year-old Zachariah Hayes’ body was found following a fire at his home on Wallace Avenue north of E. Michigan Avenue in the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.

Morgan wasn’t charged with murder until June.

According to court documents, she claimed Hayes raped her the night of the fire, but authorities said she didn’t report it or submit a rape kit.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 16. In Michigan, a felony murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 