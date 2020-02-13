Woman convicted of murder, arson in man’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County jury has convicted a woman of killing a man whose body was found following a house fire.

Melissa Sue Morgan was found guilty Thursday of felony murder and first-degree arson.

Thirty-one-year-old Zachariah Hayes’ body was found following a fire at his home on Wallace Avenue north of E. Michigan Avenue in the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.

Morgan wasn’t charged with murder until June.

According to court documents, she claimed Hayes raped her the night of the fire, but authorities said she didn’t report it or submit a rape kit.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 16. In Michigan, a felony murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.