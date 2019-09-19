Woman charged in Bronson Park stabbings

A Sept. 18, 2019 booking photo of Patricia Marie Cole. (Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman accused of stabbing two other women in downtown Bronson Park has been formally charged.

Jail records show 41-year-old Patricia Marie Cole was booked on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. A judge set her bond at $5,000 cash or surety.

bronson park emergency response
Emergency responders at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Sept. 17, 2019.

The attack happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday during an argument, according to witnesses. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in her lower leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition later Tuesday.

The suspect was still at the park when officers arrived. She was taken into custody.

