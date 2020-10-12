Woman caught kicking dog sentenced to probation

An undated photo of Sara Beth Stafford. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was caught kicking a small dog will spend a year on probation.

Sara Stafford was sentenced Monday to 22 days in jail, but she received credit for 22 days she has already spent in jail. In addition to the probation, she will have to pay fines and court costs totaling $425.

Stafford pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on Aug. 27. Other charges were dismissed at sentencing.

In November, police said surveillance video shows Stafford kicking a dog named Snoopy repeatedly, at times sending the animal flying.

The dog’s owner previously told News 8 that Stafford was her friend before the attack. The owner said the attack was out of character for Stafford, and she just wanted Stafford to get help.