Woman arrested, man hospitalized after Kzoo Co. shooting

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in custody in connection to a shooting in Kalamazoo County Monday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of 11th Street and West Michigan Avenue in Oshtemo Township, southwest of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a female suspect was taken into custody.

A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.