Woman arrested in Kalamazoo bank robbery

An undated booking photo of Earlisa Johnson. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman suspected of robbing several banks in Kalamazoo was arrested for one of those incidents on Wednesday.

Investigators say 51-year-old Earlisa Johnson of Kalamazoo was arrested in reference to the Sept. 5 robbery of the Fifth Third Bank on Portage Road.

However, she is also a suspect in other bank robberies in the area dating back to May, police say.

The same Fifth Third Bank branch was robbed on Aug. 16 by a woman with a similar description, but Johnson was only arrested for the September robbery, police say.

Officers say they located Johnson around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of S.Westnedge Avenue. She was taken into custody without incident, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Johnson was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is being held on a $100,000 cash surety bond. She remains in the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.