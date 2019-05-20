Woman arrested for child porn, sexual assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Shannon Renee Moore, 35, was arrested Friday and arraigned Monday for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and use of a computer to commit a crime, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

Police said she is accused of sexually assaulting a child, creating video recordings of the event and sharing the video online.

MSP said they’re looking into a second possible suspect in the case.

If convicted, Moore could face up to 25 years in prison.

