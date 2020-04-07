Woman arrested, another sought in $700 theft of crab legs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (Battle Creek Enquirer) — A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in the theft of $700 worth of crab legs from a Battle Creek store.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Monday that two women were in the store Saturday evening and placed the crab legs in a cart. Police say one of two children who were with the women was placed in the cart on top of the crab legs and the women left the store.

One of the women was identified from store surveillance video. Police also are seeking a 27-year-old woman in the theft.

Police say one of the women posted photos on social media showing herself in several grocery stores and bragged about having crab legs.