Woman arrested after shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been arrested for shooting two men Saturday night in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the woman allegedly shot one man in the neck and another man in the hand at a house in the 60 block of E. Goguac Avenue west of Capital Avenue SW.

Police say the shooting happened at a party being held at the home around 5:30 p.m.

The woman was arrested on scene. There’s no word yet on what charges she may face.

The two men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.