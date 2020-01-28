Woman arrested after setting fires at Kzoo Co. Walmart

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested after setting three separate fires inside a Walmart in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 p.m. Monday authorities received a report of an arson at the Walmart located near the intersection of Gull Road and E. G Avenue in Comstock Township, northeast of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo-area woman was arrested for arson and retail fraud after setting three separate fires inside the store while it was open, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information.