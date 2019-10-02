Woman accused of stealing from inmates pleads guilty

An undated booking photo of Marcie Copeland. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former employee of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of stealing money meant for inmates, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of embezzlement.

In July, Michigan State Police investigators said in a court hearing that Marcie Copeland took $20,000 in cash payments used for inmates’ commissary accounts and bond payments.

“Marcie did eventually approach Kalamazoo County command and admitted in an internal interview that over those years… she had taken $20,000 out of these kiosks and converted it to her own use to pay for school bills,” an MSP investigator previously said.

Copeland was fired from the office in May. Police say the discrepancies dated back to June 2018.

She was also the school board treasurer for Decatur Public Schools. The superintendent previously said Copeland did not have access to the district’s money and has since resigned.

Copeland is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Nov. 25.