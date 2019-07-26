Woman accused of stealing $20K from inmates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former employee of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of stealing money meant for inmates, has been formally charged.

On Friday, Marcie Copeland faced a judge through video arraignment and said very few words. Copeland stated her name and acknowledged that she understood the charges against her.

Copeland was fired from the office in May. Police say the discrepancies date back to June 2018.

Michigan State Police investigators said in a probable causing hearing on July 25 that Copeland took $20,000 in cash payments used for inmates’ commissary accounts and bond payments.

“Marcie did eventually approach Kalamazoo County command and admitted in an internal interview that over those years… she had taken $20,000 out of these kiosks and converted it to her own use to pay for school bills,” an MSP investigator said.

Copeland is facing a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

An undated booking photo of Marcie Copeland. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

She was also the school board treasurer for Decatur Public Schools.

The superintendent says Copeland did not have access to the district’s money and has since resigned.

A judge set her bond at $25,000 and said Copeland is not considered a flight risk.

Copeland’s trial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13.