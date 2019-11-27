Woman accused of repeatedly kicking pet in Kzoo Co.

An undated photo of Sara Beth Stafford. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A 33-year-old woman accused of kicking an animal has been arraigned in Kalamazoo County court.

Sara Beth Stafford has been charged with felony home invasion, misdemeanor aggravated assault and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The incident happened Monday in the 400 block of Keyes Drive in Parchment.

Officers say Stafford arrived at the victim’s home for an unknown reason. Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows Stafford repeatedly kicked the family pet.

==Warning: Some viewers may find the surveillance video included below disturbing.==

Police say she then entered the home and assaulted the victim.

If convicted of all counts, she could face more than 21 years in prison.

Stafford is being lodged in the Kalamazoo County jail.