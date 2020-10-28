Woman accused of assaulting voter in Kalamazoo arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman caught on video allegedly assaulting a voter in Kalamazoo Tuesday was arrested, police say.

It happened near a drop box located on East Stockbridge Avenue near Banks Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 74-year-old man was returning his absentee ballot when the suspect grabbed him, threw him to the ground and hit him several times.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his hands and knees and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the motive of the incident is unclear at this time, but they believe the woman was suffering from a mental health illness.

“In Kalamazoo, we will not tolerate any type of voter interference and we have a plan to ensure every vote is counted and every voter can exercise his or her right safely,” KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley said. “Fortunately, ballot boxes in Kalamazoo have been affixed with a surveillance camera and we were able to capture images of the suspect. KDPS has located and apprehended the suspect, who has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.”

KDPS says it is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can report it to 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.