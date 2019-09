CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 86-year-old woman died after her pickup truck crashed south of Scotts Friday.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on 36th Street north of S Avenue E in Climax Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck left the road and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene.

Her name wasn’t released.

The crash remained under investigation later Friday, but authorities said neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors.