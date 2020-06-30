WMU to return to in-person classes Sept. 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University says it’s returning to in-person instruction on Sept. 2.

Faculty at the university approved the fall plan on June 17. This plan includes dropping the usual October break and ending the semester early to prevent potentially spreading COVID-19.

Most classes will end Nov. 20, the university says. The last weeks of classes and final exams will be done remotely and will end Dec. 19.

WMU says it is preparing to provide classes through several methods, including in-person, hybrid and online, especially for classes with more than 70 people.

To help keep the campus safe, the university says students, faculty and staff will wear masks indoors when they are around others. WMU is also encouraging people to get tested if they’re experiencing symptoms and to stay home if they’re sick. Sindecuse Health Center, the university’s health center, is offering COVID-19 testing with results returned the same day or the next day.

WMU is also encouraging frequently hand washing, workspace cleaning and social distancing.

Student housing and dining will also promote safety, WMU says.

More details for the fall will be providing during a virtual town hall at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. That can be found on WMU’s website at the slated time.

Updates can be found on the university’s COVID-19 page.