WMU to hold esports invitational as collegiate-gaming grows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Esports has been booming over the last few years, and one West Michigan university has been taking advantage of that popularity.

Western Michigan University’s Esports Club is gearing up for a tournament this weekend. Six other schools from three states will be competing. It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 9 at the university’s Esports Arena.

As the team practiced at their state-of-the-art facility on campus Wednesday, they talked about how much the program has grown in just a year, since it started in 2018.

“The WMU Esports Arena right here is one of very few in the nation right now,” WMU Esports President Trevor Cwiek boasted. “There’s not really anything else like it in terms of collegiate esports arenas.”

For more details on this weekend’s tournament head to the club’s website.