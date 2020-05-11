WMU, GVSU to host virtual town halls this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two universities in West Michigan will host virtual town halls this week to discuss their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Michigan University’s town hall will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the president’s web page. There is also a presentation about the budget you can watch before the meeting.

WMU officials announced they will lay off 240 employees and cut the pay of several others. The president says they do not know if or when those workers would be recalled.

Grand Valley State University leaders will hold a town hall of their own Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. You must register in advance online. You can also submit questions before the event.

At GVSU’s town hall, they’ll talk about plans to have on-campus classes this fall as well as housing and enrollment.