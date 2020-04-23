WMU freezes tuition for classes on main campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has voted not to change tuition rates for on-campus classes in Kalamazoo next school year.

Room and board rates will also stay the same on-campus for the 2020-2021 school year.

The trustees say the decision is to help families with the financial burden of the pandemic.

“This will provide a level of stability to help students and their families plan for the year ahead and relieve financial pressures from the effects of COVID-19,” the written recommendation presented to the board read.

The decision to not change rates does not apply to online only courses or regional campus sites.

The undergraduate Michigan resident tuition rate will remain at $6,047 a semester for 12 to 15 credit hours.

