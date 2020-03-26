WMU donating medical equipment to hospitals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University is donating personal protective equipment to medical professionals on campus and to local hospitals.

The university community tracked down supplies normally used for research and in science classes, according to Vice President for Research and Innovation Terri Goss Kinzy.

“We were able to go through the stocks of materials we have,” Goss Kinzy said.

The items were donated to the Sindecuse Health Center, which will use the equipment and donate some to medical providers.

The chemistry club donated nearly 150 goggles and even small donations were accepted.

“We had people that might only have one box of gloves in their lab and they still wanted to make sure it got donated,” Goss Kinzy said.

Director of Nursing Jessica Slates says the Sindecuse Health Center and local medical professionals need the supplies to keep working safely through the pandemic.

“The supplies are very crucial. There are many facilities around the area that are also accepting donations because if we don’t have the supplies, then we can’t fully protect ourselves, which in turn would lead to not being able to protect the greater community,” Slates said.

The university also donated isopropyl alcohol, which could be used to make hand sanitizer.

“The federal government, through the National Institutes of Health, which funds some of our research at Western. They have told us that we can donate goods that were purchased off of an NIH grant because they recognize how important this is,” Slates said.

University leaders are speaking with the College of Engineering about the possibility of making additional medical supplies. WMU is looking into utilizing 3D printers to assist in the effort.