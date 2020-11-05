WMU, Cooley Law School to end affiliation in 2023

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University and Thomas M. Cooley Law School will end their affiliation as of November 2023. The law school will no longer bear the WMU name at that time.

“The affiliation with Cooley made sense at a time when new ventures for extending the University’s reach could be explored and given time to mature,” said WMU President Edward Montgomery in a statement. “Today, the pandemic is impacting every aspect of our lives. It is transforming higher education in ways that will have lasting effects on our sector and WMU. As a result, we are focusing on our core mission as we chart a course for an even stronger post-pandemic WMU.”

The affiliation agreement was established in 2013 and the school adopted the WMU name. The agreement calls for a three-year transition period if the relationship were to end.

Both institutions have been independent entities under the agreement, including being overseen by separate boards. The agreement didn’t include the exchange of funds or financial support.

Officials say the dissolution will not affect the operations of either entity.

“I appreciate WMU’s need to focus on its core mission during this period. WMU-Cooley is also refining its program in the face of COVID-19, and these efforts will expand upon our recent innovations. Since my arrival last year, we have embraced modern teaching techniques, increased our admissions profile, decreased tuition by 21% and consolidated our footprint into two campuses. The end of the affiliation will not affect our ability to continue to deliver a quality student experience as we have over the course of our 48-year history,” said WMU-Cooley President James McGrath in a statement.