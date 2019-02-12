WMU announces $40M face-lift for Dunbar Hall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University’s Dunbar Hall is about to get a $40 million face-lift.

The plan announced Tuesday calls for reconfigured classroom layouts, more student workspaces and technology upgrades to the 50-year-old building, which is home to WMU’s College of Arts and Sciences. Crews will also install new electrical, mechanical, heating and cooling, fire suppression and alarm systems in the 78,000 square-foot space.

WMU says Dunbar Hall is the second most-used facility on campus, hosting 605 courses for more than 17,000 students this academic year alone.

State funding will cover approximately $30 million in project costs, with the university fundraising the remaining $10 million.

WMU expects to begin renovations in the spring of 2020 and wrap up work in time for classes in the fall of 2022.

