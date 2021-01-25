Wife of ex-Kalamazoo pastor charged with sex crimes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The wife of a Kalamazoo pastor who along with her husband is accused of paying teens for sex has been formally charged.

Jazmonique Strickland turned herself in to Kalamazoo County authorities early Monday and was arraigned on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexual abusive activity and three counts of human trafficking a minor.

The charges against her were issued earlier this month. Strickland, who has been living in her husband’s home state of Mississippi, had to return to Michigan to face them.

Authorities say Jazmonique and Rev. Stricjavaar “Strick” Strickland, who used to be the pastor at Second Baptist Church in Kalamazoo, used their positions within their church and Kalamazoo Public Schools to coerce four teen boys into sex. According to court documents, investigators allege Strick Strickland paid the teens to have sex with his wife and send him nude photos between 2015 and 2018.

A Sept. 3, 2020 booking photo of Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland.

Strick Strickland was charged in September with 11 felony counts, including CSC, child pornography and human trafficking.

Jazmonique Strickland was pregnant with her sixth child at the time. While petitioning the judge for a personal recognizance bond at arraignment Monday, her attorney said that child was born prematurely and was in need of special care, and also that Jazmonique Strickland had been having medical problems.

The judge ordered a $500,000 personal recognizance bond, which means Strickland will not have to put up any money to get out of jail.

Her husband received the same bond in September.

Strick Strickland has denied the allegations. Jazmonique Strickland has not made any public statement regarding them.