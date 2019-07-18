Wheels stolen off cars at BC-area dealership

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the two men who ripped off some $55,000 in parts from several cars at a Battle Creek-area dealership.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said that it was called to Henkel Dodge on Dickman Road and Forest Street in Springfield after the theft was discovered Sunday.

Thieves put Dodge Chargers and Challengers up on blocks and then removed the wheels and tires, authorities say.

It happened between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., authorities say. The thieves were two men driving a newer Penske rental van.

The stolen property is worth about $55,000 and damage the cars worked out to an additional $15,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.