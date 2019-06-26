Western Michigan trustees approve tuition increase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University trustees unanimously approved tuition increases at a Wednesday board meeting.

Incoming freshman who are Michigan residents will pay 4.3% more this fall in tuition and fees. The total cost to attend the 2019-2020 school year full-time is $13,017, not including room and board.

University spokesperson Paula Davis said rising costs are behind the increase but that the university is trying to remain affordable.

“We understand the challenges that that poses for students and families,” Davis said. “I think it’s important to note that we’re also making investments in student financial aid and we’re making investments in student mental health and well-being.”

The university is asking departments to cut $10 million in costs, but it remains unclear exactly where that will come out of.

The board approved a $423 million general operating budget. The university says the spending increase is less than 1% when compared to last year.

The new budget includes an additional $2.5 million for student financial aid. The university is also providing more funding for campus safety.

WMU says the increase is in line with state requirements.