WMU launches autonomous shuttle pilot program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University launched a pilot program for its autonomous shuttle Monday afternoon.

The shuttle is designed to help students with mobility challenges get around campus.

The $2.1 million private-public partnership was funded through the $8 million Mobility Challenge. The Michigan Department for Transportation and PlanetM at the University of Michigan administered the project.

After Monday’s kickoff, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest rode in the shuttle along with other state leaders and a safety operator. Gilchrest said research like this is vital to the future of Michigan.

“Having our academic community work alongside industry, working with government, we can solve any challenge. And one of the big challenges we need to solve over the next five, 10, or 100 years is how people get from point A to point B,” Gilchrest said. “How goods get from point A to point B. How services get from point A to point B. And we are going to continue to be at the forefront of that movement.”

One challenge that the team faced while working on the project was working with a vehicle that runs around pedestrian populations. The vehicle has sensors on the outside to detect when someone walks by.

Engineers started working on the project earlier this year. An autonomous system was integrated to allow the shuttle to be run without a driver.

The pilot is expected to last at least two weeks. The vehicle is not ready to handle Michigan winters yet.