West Nile detected in a goose in Kalamazoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say the West Nile virus was detected in a goose in Kalamazoo County.

The virus was also found in mosquitoes collected in Saginaw and Oakland counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.

Most people who contract the virus have no symptoms. However, some people may become ill three to 15 days after being infected.

Officials say people who work outside or like to spend time outdoors are at increased risk to be infected with the West Nile virus.

Adults 60 years old and older have the highest risk of severe illness caused by West Nile virus, according to officials.

Last year, 104 serious illnesses and nine deaths related to West Nile virus were reported in Michigan.

Health officials are urging people to take the following steps to protect against mosquito bites:

• Wear a mosquito repellent that contains 10 percent to 35 percent DEET.

• Stay indoors during dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

• Remove standing water in your yard, which can be a mosquito breeding ground.

• Keep your lawn and shrubs cut.

• Wear light-colored clothing that covers your arms and legs.