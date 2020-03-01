West Michigan couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple from Kalamazoo is celebrating 75 years of marriage Sunday.

“It’s been a long time, but the time went so fast and it doesn’t seem that long,” Alma Jones said. “We have such wonderful memories.”

Walter and Alma Jones. (Courtesy)

“I love her,” her husband, Walter Jones, said. “I don’t know what else I’d do without her.”

Walter and Alma Jones have been through it all. The couple got married in Grand Rapids on March 2, 1945 at only 19 and 20 years old and have been in love ever since.

“We went to high school together, dated a couple of years, then got married,” Alma said. “There’s a few things I would’ve changed, but not many.”

Walter served in the Navy in World War II and Alma worked as a social worker. They now live in Kalamazoo.

Walter and Alma Jones. (Courtesy)

The two have raised six children, 15 grandchildren and now have 22 great-grandchildren.

Walter and Alma Jones and their children. (Courtesy)

“We had the same values,” Alma said. “We always kept the same values. It wasn’t always, but we had the same values, we came from the same background and we were just meant to be married, I guess.”

So, what’s the secret to a long and happy marriage?

“You need to stay with your husband through all the ups and downs and stay with your wife because if you don’t, the family is all broken up,” Alma said.

Walter and Alma Jones celebrating 75 years of marriage. (March 3, 2020)

While these two have been together for a very long time, one thing always remains the same.

“We renewed our love so many times and we never fell out of love,” Alma said.

“She’s my wife — my right hand,” Walter said.