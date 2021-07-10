Water main break in Battle Creek prompts water shut off

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs crews were called to a water main break in Battle Creek late Friday evening leading to the shutdown of the line for repairs.

Crews arrived on scene around 10 p.m. Friday on Oakley Street in between Lacey and Miller Ave to find a significant water main break to the point where that section of road will be closed to through traffic and water in the area will be shut off for several hours until repairs are made.

City officials say if you notice a problem with your water after business hours, or on weekends, you can call their 24/7 number, 269-966-3493. You’ll reach the Verona Pumping Station, which is always staffed.