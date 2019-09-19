Water main break closes W. Main Street near Kzoo

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of West Main Street near Kalamazoo is closed while crews work to repair a water main break.

Officials say a half-mile span of West Main Street is closed between Fletcher Avenue and North Berkley Street in Kalamazoo Township, just north of Western Michigan University’s campus. Traffic is being detoured onto Nicholas Road, Ravine Road and Douglas Avenue.

It’s unclear what led to the water main break and when it will be fixed.