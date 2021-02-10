Water main break closes Main Street in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Battle Creek.

As crews repair the water main on Main Street, the northbound lane will be closed between Alden Avenue and Lyda Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The work will require crews to temporarily shut off water until around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street between Alden Avenue and Lyda Street.

Residents in the area should be prepared to be without water and for a potential boil water advisory when water services are back on, according to a city news release.

The city did not say what caused the water main break.