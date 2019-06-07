Water main break closes Kalamazoo intersection for week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection in Kalamazoo is closed due to a water main break Friday morning.

The intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Westnedge Avenue is closed as crews work to repair the water main, according to the city of Kalamazoo.

The city said the repairs and restoration will take about a week and be completed around Friday, June 14.

It’s unclear what caused the water main break.