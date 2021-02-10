W. MI breweries, companies team up to create recycling ‘co-op’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of West Michigan breweries and companies are teaming up in an effort to divert thousands of pounds of plastics per year from landfills.

The collaboration is being led by the Kalamazoo Nature Center and Bell’s Brewery. It also includes One Well Brewing, Latitude 42 Brewing Company, Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s sustainable brewing program, Handmap Brewing, Final Gravity, Territorial Brewing Company and Kalsec.

It started after the recycling “co-op” received a $12,000 Recycling Market Development Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to a Bell’s Brewing news release.

The funds were used to buy two recycling balers. One is used for woven polypylene bags, which are used to hold up to 3,000 pounds of brewing grains. The second baler will be used to collect cardboard, the release said.

The bales of recyclable will be processed by Padnos in Grand Rapids and AJ’s Recycling Services in Kalamazoo, which Bell’s says will divert 26,000 pounds of plastic per year from Michigan landfills.

Those interested in participating can fill out a form online.