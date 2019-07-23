Vulgar message posted at BC church hosting transgender vigil

A photo provided by First Congregational Church of Battle Creek shows the cross someone tied to an entrance ahead of a vigil for transgender people. The church and Battle Creek Pride say the cross also contained a “transphobic” message. (First Congregational Church of Battle Creek, UCC/Facebook)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — A Battle Creek church says someone zip-tied a decorated cross with a vulgar message to one of its entrances ahead of a candlelight vigil honoring transgender people.

First Congregational Church of Battle Creek says someone discovered the cross and message Sunday evening while preparing for the vigil honoring transgender people who died from violence or suicide. The church and Battle Creek Pride say the cross had the word “repent” and a “vulgar, transphobic message” written on it.

On July 21, 2019, at 6:15pm, an unknown person zip tied a decorated cross to an entrance of First Congregational Church… Posted by First Congregational Church of Battle Creek, UCC on Monday, July 22, 2019

A rainbow crosswalk commissioned this month in Battle Creek drew protests and has been vandalized with graffiti.

” The trans community experiences hate, discrimination and violence every day. It only makes us more determined in our fight for justice. We know who we are. We know the love and light that we have to offer the world. Fear and hatred will not deter us from living, loving, worshipping, working, raising our children and fighting for justice in the city of Battle Creek,” Battle Creek Pride stated in a news release about the incident.

The vigil capped off a weekend of events celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community, which also included the BC Pride Parade and Festival.

Anyone with information about the cross incident is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.