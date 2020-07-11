Volunteers to search for BC woman thought murdered

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say searchers will be out Sunday looking for the body of Amber Griffin, believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend.

The Battle Creek Police Department gave residents a heads up Friday that members of the Michigan Independent Search and Rescue Team would be looking for Griffin, including with dogs. They will in uniform.

Griffin, 27, was reported missing two weeks ago by her mother and boyfriend. Police say as they investigated, they realized the boyfriend’s story didn’t add up.

Derek Horton, 25, was charged with murder last week.

A booking photo of Derek Horton. (Courtesy)

Police say he and Griffin went to a party at a house in the early hours of June 23 and he killed her there. They say they found blood all over the house.

Later on June 23, Horton bought a shovel from a hardware store. Investigators think he may have buried Griffin somewhere.

A second man, Julice Haggerty, also faces charges in connection to the murder; authorities say he drove Horton to the hardware store.

Griffin’s mother Carman Griffin told News 8 earlier this week that she’s determined to find her daughter’s remains and give her a proper burial.

“We’re just going to search until we find her because we have no choice,” Carman Griffin said.

Anyone with information about the case can call dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.