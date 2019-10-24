Visitors swarm Richland Twp. for Luke Bryan concert

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Luke Bryan fans are flooding into Richland Township for his rescheduled farm tour concert.

Severe weather postponed the show last month. Fans were offered a refund for their ticket if they could not attend the rescheduled show.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Crowds lined up early Thursday morning and said the traffic moved more smoothly the second time around.

Richland Township officials said they had to stop traffic going into the parking lot multiple times last month because of lightning at the venue, which added to the congestion.

Many downtown businesses saw a boost as visitors arrived in town.

A photo of a sign outside a business ahead of Luke Bryan concert in Richland Township. (Oct. 24, 2019)

Joni Lynch with Serafino’s says they have seen a lot of fans stopping by for last-minute tailgating supplies. She is hoping the second attempt at the concert will be successful.

“I know it’s Thursday instead of Friday, but I’m hoping he gets a good showing,” Lynch said.

Grace Williams of Kalamazoo was one of the first people to arrive at the gate.

“We came last time,” Willaims said. “We sat for like five hours in line, waiting to get in the rain.”

Justin Wendzel, manager of Gull Meadow Farms, says they have seen a lot of fans stopping at the Luke Bryan corn maze leading up to the event.

“When we found out that Luke Bryan was coming to Richland, we couldn’t help but obviously put his likeness in the corn maze, and it’s just a great thing for Richland and for the area,” Wendzel said.

Luke Bryan will play another concert at Ford Field in Detroit Friday night.