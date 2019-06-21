VIDEO: Kzoo officer catches fish on flooded street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The flooding from heavy rains in Kalamazoo was so bad this week, some fish found their way onto a city street.

Video Kalamazoo Public Safety posted on Facebook Friday shows one of the department’s officers pulling fish from a flooded street.

As the flood water receded PSO Visser found 5 stranded fish. He was able to catch them in very shallow water and utilized a herby dumpster full of water to transport them back to the Kalamazoo River. Posted by Kalamazoo Public Safety on Friday, June 21, 2019

KDPS says the officer found five fish stranded in the street as the flooded Kalamazoo River receded. He caught them in the very shallow water and used a nearby dumpster full of water to transport them back to the river, where he released them.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen says approximately 4 inches of rain fell on the Kalamazoo area from Wednesday night into Thursday, flooding numerous roads and Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium.

Several roads remain closed Friday because of the flooding and downed trees.